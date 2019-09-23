These players couldn’t reach an agreement about swapping shirts at the end of a game.

So, Paolo Guerrero just forced Marcio Araujo to give him his shirt anyway, clearly refusing to take no for an answer!

When Guerrero wants your shirt, he'll take it! Never seen anything like this. Absolutely hilarious.?? pic.twitter.com/FnC6SI1SyW — Football HQ (@FootbaII_HQ) September 23, 2019

This is one of the most bizarre and hilarious things we’ve seen this season, but reports claim the pair later made up after their clear disagreement.

It’s not clear why Araujo initially refused Guerrero, but at least it all worked out in the end!