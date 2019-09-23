Chelsea and Manchester United have reportedly been deal a potential blow in their transfer pursuit of Napoli right-back Elseid Hysaj.

The Albania international was said to have been a top Blues target for once their transfer ban ends, as well as having been scouted by Manchester United, according to the Daily Express.

The report claims, however, that Hysaj now looks set to sign a new contract with Napoli, which most likely makes any potential transfer that bit harder for the Premier League duo to pull off.

Chelsea could certainly do with more options at right-back after an unconvincing start to the season by Cesar Azpilicueta in that position.

The west Londoners have exciting youngster Reece James coming through in that position, but it remains to be seen if he’s truly ready yet to become first choice for such a big club.

Man Utd, meanwhile, seem less in need of Hysaj due to their summer signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has started well at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils perhaps lack adequate backup in that area, however, with youngster Diogo Dalot not too convincing in his time with the club so far.