“Is someone at Fifa taking the p*ss?”: These fans can’t believe Pep Guardiola lost out to Klopp for Coach of the Year award

It’s difficult to figure out what competition should carry the most weight when it comes to analysing who’s done the best job. On paper the Champions League means you are the best of the best, but it’s a knockout competition not played by the Champions of every country so possibly not.

Fans will constantly argue that the Premier League is either the best in the world or massively overrated, but Man City were nothing short of sensational as they pipped Liverpool to the title last season.

The Best Fifa awards are being held tonight and Jurgen Klopp has emerged victorious for the Coach of the Year award. These things are always a bit subjective so you could argue in favour of a few different coaches winning, but you can’t deny the German has also had a brilliant year.

As expected, not everybody is in total agreement with the decision to give him the award over Pep Guardiola. These fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment:

It’s always the case that supporters of each club will feel their manager should have won the award. Pep Guardiola has been utterly extraordinary for City, but Klopp has also turned Liverpool into a devastating attacking force who are a joy to watch, on a much smaller budget.

 

