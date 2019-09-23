“Is someone at Fifa taking the p*ss?”: These fans can’t believe Pep Guardiola lost out to Klopp for Coach of the Year award

It’s difficult to figure out what competition should carry the most weight when it comes to analysing who’s done the best job. On paper the Champions League means you are the best of the best, but it’s a knockout competition not played by the Champions of every country so possibly not.

Fans will constantly argue that the Premier League is either the best in the world or massively overrated, but Man City were nothing short of sensational as they pipped Liverpool to the title last season.

The Best Fifa awards are being held tonight and Jurgen Klopp has emerged victorious for the Coach of the Year award. These things are always a bit subjective so you could argue in favour of a few different coaches winning, but you can’t deny the German has also had a brilliant year.

As expected, not everybody is in total agreement with the decision to give him the award over Pep Guardiola. These fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment:

Seriously is some at Fifa taking the piss?Juergen Klopp best men’s coach??? What the hell does Pep Guardiola need to do?The guys won every domestic trophy and broke every Premier League record!There’s not a single person connected with Liverpool would’nt have rather won the prem! — Mark Eatock (@meatandpotato) September 23, 2019

Man City won the domestic treble this year, some of our players won 5 trophies this year. Can somebody please explain to me how we have no players in the World XI and how Klopp beat Guardiola to Coach of the Year despite failing to beat him in 3 attempts this year. — Bibo Zaazou (@FantasticFoden) September 23, 2019

Jurgen Klopp did well last season but definitely not better than Pep Guardiola, never! Just tell me the champions league is the yardstick for this award & I’d understand. #TheBestAwards — Disgruntled Nigerian ? (@shedy88) September 23, 2019

How did Klopp win that award ahead of Guardiola? — Kayode (@K_Basharr) September 23, 2019

Pep Guardiola Beat Klopp to your titles last season. Man win everything on offer in England but a man who finished behind him on three occasions is the best ?? — Anointed Bazinga! (@tolumoteni) September 23, 2019

It’s always the case that supporters of each club will feel their manager should have won the award. Pep Guardiola has been utterly extraordinary for City, but Klopp has also turned Liverpool into a devastating attacking force who are a joy to watch, on a much smaller budget.