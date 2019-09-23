Manchester United and other clubs have reportedly been told it will cost them £90million to clinch the transfer of exciting Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz.
The 20-year-old looks one of the brightest prospects in Europe at the moment, and has shown himself to be a brilliant all-rounder who could surely add plenty to this struggling Man Utd squad.
MORE: Manchester United cleared to sign two transfer targets for combined £97million
According to the Daily Express, the Red Devils are among the top teams interested, alongside rivals Liverpool, with Leverkusen willing to let Havertz go for around £90m.
Considering the state of the transfer market at the moment, that doesn’t seem too bad and is surely a fee United could afford to pay to significantly strengthen in what has been a problem position for them.
MUFC failed to bring in a replacement for Ander Herrera this summer, while the likes of Paul Pogba and Fred continue to struggle in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.
A bright young talent like Havertz could be just what United need, and if it’s true he can leave for £90m, Ed Woodward and co. surely need to come up with that money fast and see off what will surely be plenty of competition for his signature.