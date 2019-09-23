Video: Liverpool fan spotted in Chelsea end with hilarious reaction to Reds goal at Stamford Bridge

A video has emerged online showing a Liverpool fan forgetting not to tone down her celebrations as she sat among Chelsea supporters in yesterday’s big game at Stamford Bridge.

Watch below as this Reds fan celebrates Trent Alexander-Arnold’s opening goal before quickly realising she should probably keep quiet with a hilarious worried expression on her face.

Love this – Liverpool fan quickly remembers she’s sat with Chelsea supporters after Trent’s goal ? pic.twitter.com/9rOTll4gaE — Jordan A Chamberlain (@Jordan_AC90) September 23, 2019

Liverpool went on to win 2-1 against the Blues, so it will have been a very happy day for her, even if she couldn’t necessarily show it too much.

Alexander-Arnold’s free-kick was followed by a header from Roberto Firmino before N’Golo Kante pulled one back for Chelsea in the second half.