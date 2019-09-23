Liverpool youngster primed for debut as Jurgen Klopp prepares to ring the changes

Jürgen Klopp is set to hand Caoimhin Kelleher his professional debut against League One side MK Dons in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, according to Goal.

Cork-born Kelleher, who is highly-regarded by the Liverpool coaching staff, in particular goalkeeping coaches John Achterberg and Jack Robinson, is set to make his bow at Stadium MK.

The 20-year-old joined the Reds in 2015 from Ringmahon Rangers, and is an Ireland Under-21 international. Kelleher has been on the bench for Liverpool’s last six games, but is now being primed to make his first competitive appearance for the Merseyside giants.

He suffered a broken wrist whilst on holiday during the summer, which perhaps prevented him from making his senior debut earlier.

According to Goal, Klopp is set to make a number of changes, despite his side’s exit at the first stage of the competition in the past two seasons. The Reds previously fell short at the hands of Leicester in 2017 and Chelsea at Anfield last season.

Adam Lallana, Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren are all expected to be drafted into the side. Goal also claim, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Xherdan Shaqiri will all likely feature, while Naby Keïta could make his return from injury in midfield.

There could also be a competitive debut for Rhian Brewster, something which will excite Liverpool fans. The 19-year-old has been at the club since 2014 having joined from Chelsea. Brewster was on the bench at the weekend, as the Reds defeated his former club 2-1 at Stamford Bridge, to extend their lead at the summit of the Premier League to 18 points.

Attention now turns to the Carabao Cup, and Reds supporters will be hoping to see some of their exciting youngsters impress.