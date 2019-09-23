Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian has been a surprise hero for the Reds so far this season after having to fill in for the injured Alisson.

Few could have expected the Spanish shot-stopper to make such an impact when he made a low-key summer move to Anfield to replace Simon Mignolet as Jurgen Klopp’s backup to Alisson.

However, Adrian was thrust into action straight away as Liverpool’s Brazilian star was injured in the opening day win over Norwich City.

Still, Adrian came on in his place and has since improved a great deal as he seems to relish this surprise opportunity to shine for a big club.

The former West Ham man is now in Garth Crooks’ team of the week this morning after putting in another fine display to help Liverpool to a 2-1 win away to Chelsea this weekend.

Crooks was full of praise for Adrian after another assured performance meant Alisson was once again not missed – which is some feat indeed.

Writing on BBC Sport, Crooks said: “The Liverpool stand in goalkeeper seems to get better every time I see him.

“The save from Tammy Abraham in the game’s early exchanges was as good if not as important as it gets. The Spanish keeper then came for a cross and plucked the ball out of the air with supreme confidence.

“It was Adrian’s first-half performance that provided Liverpool with the platform to go on and win this game. Chelsea, on the other hand, had enough chances to come away with a point but too many players fluffed their lines.

“When Liverpool start winning games when not playing well it’s a bad sign for the rest of the league.”