Manchester United are shockingly behind both Aston Villa and Watford in terms of chances created from open play this season.

The Red Devils have been pretty poor in most of their games this season, aside from that emphatic 4-0 opening day win over Chelsea, but this stat from Daniel Storey illustrates just how bad they’ve been.

As Storey points out in the tweet below, Man Utd have somehow created fewer chances than Villa and Watford, who are both currently in the relegation zone after pretty dire starts themselves.

Manchester United have created fewer chances from open play this season than Aston Villa and Watford, two of the bottom three. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) September 23, 2019

It remains to be seen if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can sort things out for MUFC, who look in need of a major overhaul at the moment with weaknesses in so many positions.

It’s certainly particularly damning, however, to see how far they’ve fallen in terms of being an attacking threat, especially with a list of attacking options that looks decent on paper.

United sold Romelu Lukaku and loaned out Alexis Sanchez this summer and now look to be paying the price for failing to replace them with enough signings in attack.

Daniel James has started well on the right flank, but more proven players are surely needed to fill those gaps.