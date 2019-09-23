Menu

Manchester United performing worse than two of the bottom three in this key area

Aston Villa FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are shockingly behind both Aston Villa and Watford in terms of chances created from open play this season.

The Red Devils have been pretty poor in most of their games this season, aside from that emphatic 4-0 opening day win over Chelsea, but this stat from Daniel Storey illustrates just how bad they’ve been.

MORE: Video: Alan Shearer offers useful advice to Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

As Storey points out in the tweet below, Man Utd have somehow created fewer chances than Villa and Watford, who are both currently in the relegation zone after pretty dire starts themselves.

It remains to be seen if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can sort things out for MUFC, who look in need of a major overhaul at the moment with weaknesses in so many positions.

It’s certainly particularly damning, however, to see how far they’ve fallen in terms of being an attacking threat, especially with a list of attacking options that looks decent on paper.

More Stories / Latest News

United sold Romelu Lukaku and loaned out Alexis Sanchez this summer and now look to be paying the price for failing to replace them with enough signings in attack.

Daniel James has started well on the right flank, but more proven players are surely needed to fill those gaps.

More Stories Ole Gunnar Solskjaer