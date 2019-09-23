Gary Neville lists the five signings Manchester United need after West Ham defeat

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has listed the five signings the club needs to make after Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to West Ham.

The Red Devils have made a poor start to the season, winning just two of their six Premier League games so far and looking unconvincing in every one of them apart from the opening day 4-0 thrashing of Chelsea.

It’s no wonder Neville still thinks Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad needs major work, with Man Utd not exactly getting much business done in the summer.

Two youngsters in Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James both joined, while Harry Maguire has been a solid addition in defence.

However, it now seems painfully clear that United need to keep investing, and Neville believes Solskjaer needs as many as five new signings.

It remains to be seen if Solskjaer can hold on to his job long enough to make those signings, but Neville seems to want to see his old team-mate backed with a new left-back, a new striker, a winger, and two midfielders.

“Ole will realise that that’s a really poor performance and that he has a lot of work to do,” Neville is quoted by the Metro.

“I shouldn’t be surprised. This team is not ready. There will be lots of pain and it was painful today. They were lethargic. When you let games drift and pass by, other teams gain confidence.

“I’m not panicking but they need to really quickly and efficiently identify five or players to go alongside De Gea, Maguire.

“They need a couple of midfielders, a striker to carry the frontline, a wide player and a left back. They know what they want and the fans know that.”