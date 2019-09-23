Man Utd and Tottenham are both reportedly eager to continue their respective pursuits of Juventus ace Paulo Dybala in January.

The future looked bleak for the 25-year-old at Juventus not so long ago as he was struggling to break into Maurizio Sarri’s system and starting line-up.

That led to intense speculation over the summer regarding a possible exit, but Dybala ultimately stayed with the reigning Serie A champions and is beginning to stake his claim for a starting spot.

Having started against Verona at the weekend, he’ll likely get the nod again at Brescia in midweek with Cristiano Ronaldo left out of the squad with an injury concern.

However, that doesn’t mean rumours over his future are going away as Calciomercato report that both Man Utd and Tottenham are not giving up on the Argentine international and he could yet seal an exit from the Turin giants in the New Year.

Time will tell if the respective agreements are reached between the relevant parties to see a move elsewhere materialise, but perhaps given the lack of quality and depth in the final third that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is struggling with this season, Dybala could be a priority for the Red Devils.

United opted to allow both Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to leave, and with injuries being sustained by Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in recent weeks, it’s raising real concern over their lack of firepower.

While Dybala won’t guarantee regular goals, his creativity and technical quality in the final third would make him an excellent signing, and so time will tell if he green lights an exit from Juventus in January with Spurs also set to keep tabs on his future, as per the report.