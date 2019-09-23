Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided an update on the fitness of attacking duo Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood ahead of next week’s Premier League clash against Arsenal.

The Red Devils are looking short of options up front at the moment, with both Martial and Greenwood missing the defeat at West Ham on Sunday, while Marcus Rashford added to Solskjaer’s woes by going off injured during that game.

United could definitely do with having these players back as they host Arsenal at Old Trafford next Monday night, with Solskjaer’s side in poor form at the moment and not possessing enough of a threat up front.

Greenwood impressed in the Europa League win over Astana last Thursday as he scored a well-taken winner, and he looks a young player with a big future who’s also ready to make an impact now.

Luckily for Man Utd fans, it seems Solskjaer is optimistic both players could be back for the Arsenal game, while one of them might even be ready to return against Rochdale in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

“It’s just one of these moments,” Solskjaer said about Rashford’s injury at West Ham, as quoted by the Metro.

“We’ve had historically loads of centre-backs over the last few years struggling with injuries, we’ve gone down here with Michael Carrick playing centre-back – I don’t know if he played here – and Darren Fletcher.

“And at the moment it’s strikers. That’s just how it’s gone. Hopefully Mason and Anthony will be back for definitely Arsenal, hopefully one of them against Rochdale.”

In another potential boost, Solskjaer also expects to be able to welcome Paul Pogba back into his midfield against Rochdale.

“Hopefully he (Pogba) will be available for Rochdale midweek,” the Norwegian is quoted by the Metro.