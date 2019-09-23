Man Utd are reportedly continuing to monitor Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali, who is said to also be on AC Milan’s transfer radar.

The 19-year-old was a key figure in Brescia’s successful promotion from Serie B last season, and he has impressed in the top flight thus far too.

Having been an ever-present in the league, he grabbed his first assist against Bologna last week, and it appears as though his form for the Italian outfit is gaining attention from elsewhere.

As per Calciomercato, Man Utd scouts are continuing to keep a close eye on him after he impressed against Udinese at the weekend, and the Red Devils are being tipped to rival Milan for his signature moving forward.

Tonali would seemingly fit the bill perfectly for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer given the strategy to focus on young, hungry and talented players at Old Trafford with the likes of Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka being signed this past summer.

Combined with youngsters such as Mason Greenwood being given a chance to shine this season, Tonali would fit the mould for the long-term plan being adopted by United.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if he’s ready to move on after a year in Serie A with Brescia, and whether or not he would prefer to stay in Italy or would consider the option of a switch abroad to further his career.

Given his technical quality, vision and passing range, he would be an excellent addition in midfield for Man Utd to add some class and ability on the ball to add more of a balance in that department.

With early comparisons being made with Andrea Pirlo given their similar style of play, Tonali certainly looks as though he has a bright future ahead of him and it appears as though Man Utd are paying close attention to how he develops and improves this season.