Ferguson FUMING at key Solskjaer transfer decision at Man United

Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer got it wrong in the transfer market this summer.

It’s been a difficult start to the new season by the Red Devils, and it seems Ferguson is privately unimpressed with all that’s going on at Old Trafford.

In particular, it seems Ferguson is scathing about Man Utd’s lack of player sales over the summer as a number of unwanted players remain at the club, according to the Manchester Evening News.

If Solskjaer is even losing the support of his old boss Ferguson, it may not be too long before we hear talk about the next Man Utd manager.

Many MUFC fans will certainly feel Solskjaer could have done more to give his side a chance this season, but they now seem to be paying for a poor summer.

The club failed to replace those that did leave, like Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Ander Herrera, and still have flops like Phil Jones, Eric Bailly, Ashley Young, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata on their books.

It’s clear something needs to change soon at United – and that may mean the manager.