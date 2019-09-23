Man Utd defender Marcos Rojo is reportedly on Fenerbahce’s radar as he is once again being linked with an exit from Old Trafford.



The 29-year-old has been limited to just one appearance so far this season for the Red Devils, and that came in the Europa League clash with Astana last week as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rotated his squad.

Having struggled with injuries and competition for places at United last season, the addition of Harry Maguire ensured that Rojo didn’t move up the pecking order over the summer even after the exit of Chris Smalling.

Solskjaer has faced an injury crisis over the past fortnight or so, and yet he hasn’t turned to Rojo as a regular solution even in the defeat to West Ham Utd on Sunday.

In turn, taking all that into consideration, it’s fair to say that if Rojo wishes to secure a more prominent role at this stage of his career, it could be a sensible strategy to consider his options and a possible exit.

As reported by Calciomercato, via FotoSpor, it has now been suggested that Fenerbahce are interested in the Argentine defender as he could be presented with a new opportunity to seal a departure from Manchester.

It’s specifically added in that report that Rojo was also linked with a move to Roma this past summer, and so this isn’t the first time his name has been paired with an exit from Man Utd.

Time will tell if something materialises this time round, but naturally the wait will go on until January or next summer now when the transfer window re-opens, and so there is still an outside chance his role for Solskjaer could change in the coming weeks which could alter their plans.