Juventus stalwart and Man Utd target Mario Mandzukic is reportedly edging towards rejecting a move to Qatar and waiting for the January transfer window.

As noted by Tuttosport, the Croatian international was heavily linked with a switch to Old Trafford before the summer transfer window deadline.

Since then, the 33-year-old was left out of the Juventus squad for the Champions League and has yet to play a single minute in Serie A as he seemingly doesn’t fit into Maurizio Sarri’s plans in Turin.

With that in mind, Calciomercato note that he has been heavily linked with a lucrative move to Qatar, but it’s now suggested that Mandzukic could wait until January to see what other options are on the table.

Man Utd are specifically mentioned by Calciomercato, as they could look to strengthen their attacking options in the New Year, and Mandzukic could be a sensible reinforcement given he could offer a different dynamic in the final third with his aerial threat, physicality and goalscoring ability.

Question marks have been raised over the decision to allow both Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to leave this past summer, as it leaves Ole Gunnar Solskjaer short of numbers, especially with both Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial now struggling with injuries.

In turn, if Mandzukic is still available in the January transfer window and hasn’t sealed a move to Qatar, perhaps Man Utd should consider trying again to bolster their options up front and add an experienced campaigner to try and guide the younger players forward.

Time will tell if that materialises, but Calciomercato also note that the market in Qatar closes on September 30, while a switch to China can’t be ruled out in January either.

One thing that is certain though is that Mandzukic will want to seal an exit from Juventus eventually if his lack of playing time continues in the coming weeks and months.