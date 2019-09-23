Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer suggested Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could afford to trust his youngsters a little more.

The former Newcastle star criticised the lack of a Plan B at Man Utd at the moment following their latest poor result – a 2-0 defeat at West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

Could the youngsters come to the rescue at Man Utd? #MUFC #MOTD2 pic.twitter.com/O85yczy4M4 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) September 23, 2019

Speaking on Match of the Day 2, Shearer suggested Solskjaer should not be afraid to drop his senior stars for youngsters like Mason Greenwood or Angel Gomes as this current lot aren’t doing enough.

We imagine many Red Devils fans will agree and would welcome the change after the club’s dire recent form.