Video: Alan Shearer offers useful advice to Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United FC
Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer suggested Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could afford to trust his youngsters a little more.

The former Newcastle star criticised the lack of a Plan B at Man Utd at the moment following their latest poor result – a 2-0 defeat at West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking on Match of the Day 2, Shearer suggested Solskjaer should not be afraid to drop his senior stars for youngsters like Mason Greenwood or Angel Gomes as this current lot aren’t doing enough.

We imagine many Red Devils fans will agree and would welcome the change after the club’s dire recent form.

