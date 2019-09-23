Chelsea should seriously consider re-signing Nathan Ake from Bournemouth after his superb performance in the Premier League this weekend.

That’s the view of Garth Crooks in his column on BBC Sport, with Ake making the pundit’s team of the week after a fine display against Southampton.

The 24-year-old has generally been one of the Premier League’s most impressive defenders for some time now, despite not getting many opportunities during his time at Stamford Bridge as a youngster.

Still, Chelsea could do with him now after a poor start to the season, with Ake surely an upgrade on the likes of Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen.

Ake only made 17 appearances for Chelsea in total in his first spell with the club, but he’d now surely become a key player after showing what he can do at Bournemouth.

In fact, this saw the Netherlands international linked with the Blues not so long ago by the Telegraph, who claim they can re-sign him for around £40million, which seems a bargain.

Speaking about Ake, Crooks said: “The shot of Nathan Ake suspended in mid-air having attacked a set piece and buried a bullet header past Angus Gunn in Southampton’s goal was a picture to behold.

“It was not only Bournemouth’s first goal in a historic win against their south coast rivals but a clear indication that the Cherries meant business.

“I don’t know what Ake would cost for Chelsea to buy him back but if I was them I would seriously consider it.”