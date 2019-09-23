Manchester United may need to think about a change in manager soon as things really don’t seem to be working out under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian tactician was a popular appointment earlier this year after his superb start as interim boss, which saw him really lift the mood at the club after a difficult spell under Jose Mourinho.

One imagines Solskjaer will surely get more time, but he needs to improve things fast as it doesn’t currently look likely that this Man Utd side can make it into the top four this season.

There also look to be some quality potential options out there for the Red Devils if they do decide to make a change, so that could be another thing for Solskjaer to worry about.

We’ve put together five managers who could surely prove an upgrade on the current United boss…

Zinedine Zidane

A man who may be under pressure after a bad start to the season at Real Madrid, United would surely do well to pounce for Zinedine Zidane if he became available.

Despite his current struggles in a difficult situation at the Bernabeu, the Frenchman has done a fine job in his time with Real, leading them to three consecutive Champions League final victories between 2016 and 2018.

Of course, Zidane won’t have players of that calibre at his disposal at Old Trafford, but that experience alone gives him much better pedigree at this level than the relatively inexperienced Solskjaer.

Thomas Tuchel

An innovative coach whose position at Paris Saint-Germain could be uncertain in the near future, Thomas Tuchel looks very much like Man Utd’s potential answer to Jurgen Klopp.

The German tactician was recently linked as a target for MUFC by Le 10 Sport, as translated by Sport Witness, with the report suggesting his position at PSG could come into doubt if he doesn’t make major progress in the Champions League this season.

Tuchel’s best work arguably came at Borussia Dortmund, and United fans would surely love his stylish brand of attacking football as an upgrade on this current dross being served up by Solskjaer.