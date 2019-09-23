Sergio Ramos dismisses the idea of Mourinho return and slams media for showing disrespect

If Jose Mourinho does one thing well it’s to create absolute chaos at a club when he’s on the way out. It seems like time has healed some of the problems he encountered at Real Madrid with the media pushing for his return, but some of his former players don’t seem to be as enthusiastic.

A report on Goal.com looked at some of the comments made by Sergio Ramos after last night’s 1-0 victory away to Sevilla. It looks pretty clear that he’s happy with Zinedine Zidane in charge.

Ramos said: “Everything that surrounds Real fills the newspaper covers and programmes and creates further speculation. In my opinion, talking about another coach is showing disrespect to our trainer. In this respect, we have shown that despite recent results we are with Zizou.”

He went on to say: “Now you must remain calm. We repeat that we want to maintain good work dynamics and doubt in Real Madrid at this stage of the season would be crazy. Therefore, calmness and faith in this team and this trainer.”

The report suggests that Sergio Ramos had a difficult relationship with Mourinho during his spell in charge at the Bernabeu, so it’s easy to see why he tries to play down the media reports and sticks up for his current manager.

Ramos is also the club captain so realistically he can’t say anything controversial about the current regime either.

There’s a feeling that Real Madrid have had a shocking start to the season, but they actually find themselves joint top of the league. The emphatic 3-0 loss away to PSG was seen as a disaster back in Spain and is a big reason for the media speculation surrounding Zidane at the moment.

When you consider how poor Mourinho has been in his most recent roles, you have to feel Real Madrid chiefs should listen to Ramos and resist the temptation to bring Mourinho back.