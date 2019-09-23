AC Milan are reportedly considering a move for 26-year-old Tottenham Hotspur right-back Serge Aurier.

The Ivorian international joined Spurs from PSG in 2017 on a transfer fee reported to be £23 million by Sky Sports. The 26-year-old has since made 43 appearances for the North London club, scoring four goals and providing seven assists.

Since arriving at Spurs, Aurier has struggled to establish himself as a regular due to the presence of Kieran Trippier. Despite the England international joining Atletico Madrid this summer, the 26-year-old did not feature in any of Tottenham’s first four matches with Mauricio Pochettino preferring Kyle Walker-Peters and Davinson Sanchez instead. However, he started and played the entirety of the club’s last two Premier League fixtures against Crystal Palace and Leicester City, assisting in the former.

According to Sports Mediaset, AC Milan are eyeing Aurier as an alternative to Davide Calabria as Andrea Conti has been poor. The 25-year-old started in last weekend’s Milan Derby as Calabria was serving a red card suspension. Conti was far from impressive as the Rossoneri lost 0-2.

Hence, the Serie A club want to sign Aurier. The Ivorian would be a fine fit at the club but Spurs might prefer to have him in North London. Having started their last two Premier League matches, Aurier might find more game time under Pochettino this season.

Provided Milan somehow manage to sign him, the 26-year-old will be only the second Ivorian to play for the Rossoneri, the first being Franck Kessie.