Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been described as being ‘out of his depth’ by pundit Garth Crooks.

The Red Devils’ poor start to the season continued with a 2-0 defeat away to West Ham on Sunday, with Solskjaer’s side rarely looking the likely winners against the east Londoners.

Crooks praised Hammers star Mark Noble for his performance in the win over Man Utd, putting him in his team of the week but also taking a moment to criticise Solskjaer.

The Norwegian tactician is likely under growing pressure at Old Trafford after doing so badly since he landed the manager’s job permanently, despite getting off to such a promising start when he was caretaker boss.

Crooks has now cast serious doubts over Solskjaer’s credentials for the job, writing in his BBC Sport column: “Mark Noble spearheaded a famous victory against a Manchester United side who looked in disarray and lead by a manager who is starting to look out of his depth.

“Whatever sentiment you may have for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United is not a club for novices.”

In truth, many United fans will be starting to agree with this, as the club surely cannot afford to carry on with Solskjaer for much longer.

There are far more proven, experienced names out there who could surely do a better job and who would surely welcome an offer from a big club like MUFC, despite their current predicament.