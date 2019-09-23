Alan Shearer heaped praise on Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi following his performance against Aston Villa yesterday.

The Gunners came back from behind twice to beat Dean Smith’s side 3-2 at the Emirates. Arsenal were 0-1 down at half-time and were down to ten men after Ainsley Maitland-Niles was sent off. However, they equalised thanks to Nicolas Pepe before Wesley restored the lead for Aston Villa. Then, two goals within three minutes from Calum Chambers and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang saw Arsenal win 3-2.

Guendouzi was terrific in the second half for the Gunners and was eventually adjudged the Man of the Match. Shearer hailed the 20-year-old while speaking on BBC’s Match of the Day. As quoted by the Daily Mail, the former England captain said: “When you consider they went down to 10 men, the change in attitude was incredible. Guendouzi was magnificent in the second half, they needed a warrior and he stood up.

We’ve questioned Arsenal’s character enough time and we’ve got to give them praise. What a performance in the second half.”

It’s fair enough to say that Guendouzi is among the best midfielders in the Premier League and we could see much better performances from him this season. Provided the Frenchman maintains his good form, he could well find a place in France’s squad for Euro 2020.

Arsenal are currently fourth in the Premier League table with 11 points. Their next league fixture is against Manchester United at Old Trafford but before that, they play Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup tomorrow.