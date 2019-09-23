Man Utd are miles off their rivals in the Premier League but they must stick with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, says pundit Robbie Savage.

The Red Devils are experiencing another difficult campaign so far this season as they’ve picked up just eight points from their opening six Premier League games.

That in turn has allowed Liverpool and Man City to move well clear as expected, although there will be a more serious concern over sides like Leicester City and West Ham threatening to push Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men further down the standings and even out of the top six.

As seen in the video below, Savage believes that Man Utd are well off the pace in terms of the battle at the top, but he has drawn positives from the young players coming through the ranks and is adamant that the hierarchy must stick with Solskjaer.

Time will tell if that’s the path that the Red Devils go down, as ultimately if the results don’t arrive and there is an obvious lack of progress and improvement in the performances, the pressure and scrutiny will undoubtedly rise significantly on the current United boss.

While it has to be said that the squad isn’t anywhere near good enough to compete with their rivals, time will tell if Solskjaer can get the most out of it to ensure that they avoid more turnover on the bench in the near future.

Savage has suggested that it could take at least five years before they’re a genuine threat and a contender again, as per the video below, but he is convinced it’s Solskjaer that will help them get there with the pool of young talent available to him while top signings will surely be needed to compliment them.