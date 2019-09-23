Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen is reportedly set to bid farewell to the club at the end of the season when his current contract expires.

The 32-year-old joined Spurs from Ajax in 2012, and has gone on to make 285 appearances for the Premier League outfit.

Although he has been part of an impressive period in which the club has developed and improved on and off the pitch, they haven’t been able to land major trophies to cement their place among the top sides in England and Europe.

With that cycle perhaps coming to an end and the pressure on Mauricio Pochettino and the Tottenham hierarchy to continue to build for a successful future, they could be seeing key players leave at the end of the season.

Vertonghen’s current deal will expire next summer, and as reported by Calciomercato, via Football Insider, it’s noted that the Belgian stalwart could be set to move on and leave on a free transfer.

Given he has re-established himself in the starting lineup in recent weeks, that would come as a major surprise to some and so there is still time for the situation to change to see him pen a new deal to extend his stay in north London.

However, the report above would suggest that he’s set to move on at the end of the season, while Tottenham could perhaps be tempted to listen to offers in January in order to avoid losing him for nothing.