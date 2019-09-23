Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold spoke about his brilliant goal against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge yesterday.

The Reds maintained their 100% record in the Premier League by beating the Blues in their own backyard for the first time in 2016. Alexander-Arnold opened the scoring from a brilliant right-footed strike just outside the penalty area before Roberto Firmino headed in from Andy Robertson’s cross to double the lead. Chelsea made life difficult for Liverpool in the second half with N’Golo Kante pulling one back in the 71st minute.

Following the match, Alexander-Arnold spoke about the conversation between him, Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah that led to the right-back’s first goal of the season. As quoted by Liverpool’s official website the England international told Sky Sports: “Hendo wanted it at first and then I think he thought it was a bit too close for him. I discussed with Mo that I wanted it rolled to make the angle a little bit better and maybe confuse the ‘keeper a little bit, and I’ve been able to put it away.

“I thought it was too close to go over the wall, I didn’t know if the wall was going to jump so I couldn’t go under it, I had to go ‘keeper’s side. It was a good roll and I just tried to put it as hard as I can that side with a bit of placement.”

Yesterday’s goal was Alexander-Arnold’s first of the season and his 5th for Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp’s side maintain their place at the top of the table with 18 points. They next face Milton Keynes Dons in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday. It will be Liverpool’s first meeting with the League One side.