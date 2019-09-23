Video: AC Milan youngster scores sensational goal from distance in U18 Milan derby

It’s always a bit of an odd one when the youth teams of fierce rivals play against each other. The whole point about youth football is to develop youngsters and not play with a “win at all costs” attitude, but these fixtures still seem to carry a lot of importance.

There was a notable moment in the most recent clash between the U18 sides of AC Milan and Inter as youngster Andrea Capone scored this absolute beauty to put his team ahead.

He’s been a prominent player for Italy at various youth levels and has started to show what he can do for Milan too. He can play up front but tends to do his best work in the number 10 role.

He gets a lot of space but the ball is hit so perfectly, it almost takes an extra kick in mid air to ensure the keeper isn’t getting anywhere close to it: