Just to be clear, nothing will ever beat the own goal scored by Santiago Vergini for Sunderland as he powered home an inexplicable half volley from the edge of the box.

This is right up there, it’s one of those that if it came at the right end we would all be saying that’s some finish from the centre-back.

Sebastian Coates spent four years on the books of Liverpool, but could only manage 12 league appearances. He’s now one of the key men for Sporting CP.

He scored a late own goal tonight to gift Famalicao a late win away to Sporting:

Este Coates está arrasado fds https://t.co/Q2duKbAlfu — Cristiano David (@cdcra99) September 23, 2019

You can sort of see what he’s trying to do but the technique is awful. He gets such a clean connection that the keeper is left with absolutely no chance.