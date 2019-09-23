‘Whole thing needs changing’ and ‘spark’s gone a bit’ – Pundit tips Pochettino split with Tottenham next year

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson doesn’t believe that Mauricio Pochettino will still be at Tottenham next year and thinks the club needs a shake up.

Spurs have impressed on and off the pitch in recent years with the way that they’ve improved and developed the club to become a genuine force.

However, they haven’t been able to take that next step and win trophies, which in turn continues to raise question marks over how long Pochettino and the current squad will be together before it starts to break up as they go searching for new challenges elsewhere.

In his defence despite his Arsenal ties, Merson has tried to offer a balanced and fair argument as to why he doesn’t think Pochettino will still be in charge of Tottenham next season as he ultimately believes that they need a change to reinvigorate the club.

“I’m not saying get rid of the manager, but everything’s getting a bit monotonous now,” he wrote in his Sky Sports column. “I’ve got to get this right – I don’t want to say get rid of Pochettino and everything’s right, but it’s just gone sour there. With everybody, the whole thing needs changing. They’re a good team, who are not going to win the league – once again.

“It just looks a bit like the players are thinking ‘we can’t win the league now’. The spark’s gone a bit. They’ve got a very good team together, but they lose too many matches.

“Do I think Pochettino will be there next season? No. The only thing with that is that he will start to lose his credibility if they don’t stay where they are.”

Whether or not that’s the solution will be up for debate, as perhaps with the right additions and reinforcements, Pochettino can still take Tottenham to that next level and ensure that they have something to show for their efforts.

Although they reached the Champions League final last season, they fell short yet again, and having already lost two games this season as they sit 10 points behind league leaders Liverpool already, perhaps Merson makes a valid point in terms of what it might take for them to become serious contenders in the future.