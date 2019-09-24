Menu

Video: These Arsenal fans love Dani Ceballos’ celebration of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang winner vs Aston Villa

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Dani Ceballos may only be at Arsenal on loan for the time being, but while he’s here it’s clear he’s deeply passionate about the team.

Watch below as the Spain international wildly celebrates Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s stunning winning goal from a free-kick against Aston Villa.

MORE: Arsenal long-term absentee ready for Nottingham Forest clash

More Stories / Latest News

Ceballos does not hold back as he runs off the bench screaming, and loads of fans on Twitter noticed it and absolutely loved it.

In fact, Aubameyang himself also tweeted about his team-mate’s celebration, with the on-loan Real Madrid man clearly popular at the Emirates Stadium!

More Stories Dani Ceballos Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang