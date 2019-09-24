Dani Ceballos may only be at Arsenal on loan for the time being, but while he’s here it’s clear he’s deeply passionate about the team.
Watch below as the Spain international wildly celebrates Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s stunning winning goal from a free-kick against Aston Villa.
Everything about this ?#WeAreTheArsenal ? pic.twitter.com/mCL2V7YeYZ
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 23, 2019
Ceballos does not hold back as he runs off the bench screaming, and loads of fans on Twitter noticed it and absolutely loved it.
In fact, Aubameyang himself also tweeted about his team-mate’s celebration, with the on-loan Real Madrid man clearly popular at the Emirates Stadium!
@DaniCeballos46 increible que velocidad ???
— Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) September 23, 2019
Look at the difference between his celebration for the second goal and the third. Ceball??s is a winner??
— E7???? (@E7Elanga) September 23, 2019
Announce Ceballos as passion merchant and lifetime contract after that.
— Felix (@Felixpace) September 23, 2019
Take a minute and look at Ceballos reaction
— Oske-Zil (@oskevee) September 23, 2019
@DaniCeballos46 PASSION ?
— Tweet of Ceballos ??? (@DaniCellabos46) September 23, 2019
I absolutely love Ceballos man. Please hold him hostage
— datguycizz (@ciaren_ryan) September 23, 2019
Ceballos ??? @DaniCeballos46 Too much love for our club ??? #passionate #GoonerFamily
— Jimmy Chilides (@jimmy_chilides) September 23, 2019
Look at cellabos what a legend
— Muhammad Abdullah (@muhammada_07) September 23, 2019