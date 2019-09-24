Some Arsenal fans have been left devastated after seeing ace Emile Smith Rowe stretchered off against Nottingham Forest this evening after a clash of heads.

Arsenal ace Emile Smith Rowe has been stretchered off for the Gunners in their clash against Nottingham Forest this evening.

The 19-year-old went down in the 40th minute of the Carabao Cup clash after colliding with Forest captain Jack Robinson.

Smith Rowe’s header forced a quality save out of the Reds’ keeper but it was quickly realised that the ace was in some trouble after the attempt.

Great cross from Tierney and Smith Rowe almost makes it 2-0. pic.twitter.com/dzSI09i4NV — Renato (@rehnato) September 24, 2019

The attacking midfielder was replaced by Bukayo Saka.

Hope Smith Rowe is ok, always plays his heart out. — Charlie Clarke (@ChazClarke2) September 24, 2019

Hoping Smith Rowe has a speedy recovery, hoping the stretcher was just a precaution ?? — Dylan Walsh (@dylanwalsh_) September 24, 2019

Smith Rowe took a knock to the head and has now been stretchered off. Saka has come on. Speedy recovery @emilesmithrowe — Chris Davison (@cdavison_afc) September 24, 2019

Emile Smith-Rowe comes off on a stretcher for Bukayo Saka. Get well soon @emilesmithrowe. Hope it’s nothing serious!?? — WorldwideArsenal™ (@WorldwideAFC) September 24, 2019

I just hope that Smith-Rowe injury isn’t so serious. He’s been so unlucky with injuries. — Ultron. (@Owakina) September 24, 2019

Nasty one for Smith Rowe, constantly unlucky with injuries. #ARSNOT — Taylor (@Taylor_Tweets_) September 24, 2019

The ace spent the second-half of last season on loan at Leipzig but was limited to just 3 appearances and a total of 28 minutes after struggling with injuries.

It’s devastating to see the England youth international suffer this worrying injury so soon after returning to full fitness, we hope the talented youngster is back on the pitch as soon as possible.