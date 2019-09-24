Chelsea have been handed a blow regarding the fitness levels of Emerson Palmieri, after boss Frank Lampard reportedly confirmed that the Italian international is set to be out for around a month due to injury.

Emerson was taken off during the first half of Chelsea’s 2-1 loss to Liverpool in the Premier League at the weekend, and now, it seems like the defender could be out for some time.

As per BBC Sport, Emerson is set to be out for around a month due to a thigh injury according to Lampard, something that’ll come as a big blow for the club given how good the Italian’s been so far this year.

Given this from Lampard, it seems like the west London club may be without the defender for a while following the injury he sustained against Liverpool on Sunday.

So far this year, Emerson has been one of the Blues’ best performers, with the 25-year-old starting ahead of Marcos Alonso in most of the club’s Premier League games.

Emerson was also preferred over the Spaniard for the club’s European Super Cup clash against Liverpool last month, with the player playing all 120 minutes in that one as well.

We should expect to see Alonso start for Chelsea from now on until Emerson completes his return from injury, something that some fans won’t be looking forward to given how he’s performed for the club since the start of last season…