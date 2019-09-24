Barcelona stalwart Ivan Rakitic reportedly snubbed a move to Qatar this past summer in favour of remaining with the Catalan giants.

Whether or not that proves to be a sensible decision remains to seen, given the 31-year-old has been limited to a bit-part role at Barca so far this season having only made his first start at the weekend in the defeat to Granada.

SEE MORE: Video: Arthur Melo scores insane 30-yard goal for Barcelona vs Villarreal to give Blaugrana 2-0 lead

He was left out of the squad to face Villarreal on Tuesday night, and so question marks are certainly going to be raised over his role under Ernesto Valverde moving forward and perhaps even his future at the Nou Camp.

As reported by Calciomercato, he had the option of accepting a lucrative offer from Qatar this past summer, but he opted to reject it.

Ultimately given the quality that he possesses coupled with the fact that he still has plenty left in the tank and can compete at the top level for a while longer, a move to Qatar doesn’t seem to make a great deal of sense at this stage of his career.

Nevertheless, time will tell if he can work his back into Valverde’s plans or not, otherwise perhaps he’ll have to consider a Barcelona exit next year to ensure that he continues to play regular football.

His lack of playing time so far this season is undoubtedly a surprise though given he has made 50 or more appearances in each campaign he’s been with Barcelona, dating back to 2014 when he joined from Sevilla.

That streak looks set to be broken this season, and Rakitic could arguably have a big decision to make on his future either in January or next summer if things don’t change.