Some Chelsea fans were left slightly embarrassed in the Liverpool game on Sunday as they ended up accidentally holding up a huge Eden Hazard banner.

According to the Evening Standard, fans involved with such displays on match-days have insisted this was an error, even though it’s not uncommon for clubs to hold up banners devoted to club legends.

While Hazard undoubtedly fits into that category, it is perhaps a bit soon for Blues fans to be reminiscing about him in that way as he only left for Real Madrid in the summer.

On top of that, his departure is really being felt by the club as their transfer ban meant they couldn’t sign a replacement and are relying on inexperienced youngsters instead.