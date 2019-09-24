Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has offered updates on his injured stars while Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James are both set to provide him with a boost.

The Blues face Grimsby in the League Cup on Wednesday night and Lampard could use it as an opportunity to rotate his squad and rest key players.

Further, it could turn out to be an ideal chance to bring back players who have been sidelined by injury so far this season, and both Hudson-Odoi and James being tipped to be involved, as per the club’s official site.

Lampard went on to praise James as the youngster impressed during his loan spell with Wigan last season, and so he’ll now hope to join a group of other youth products who have come through the ranks and have made an impression at senior level this season.

While Hudson-Odoi made his breakthrough last year, the same will perhaps apply to an extent given that he could now form part of a new nucleus of young stars at Chelsea along with the likes of Fikayo Tomori, Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham.

Chelsea host Brighton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in the Premier League, but they’ll hope to remain in contention for a trophy in midweek as Lampard will hope that his youngsters can come through especially with the added boost that both Hudson-Odoi and James could make their first appearances of the campaign.