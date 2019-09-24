AC Milan reportedly snubbed the chance to seal the transfer of Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham during the summer in what can now only go down as a major blunder.

The exciting young forward has started this season very well for Frank Lampard’s new-look side, showing himself to be one of the most exciting prospects in English football.

And while some perhaps doubted if Abraham could make the step up to being a regular for a Premier League side with top four ambitions, he also showed his qualities in spells on loan in the Championship with Aston Villa and Bristol City.

According to TMW, as translated by Sempre Milan, however, Milan were not keen on signing Abraham due to his lack of experience.

The Italian giants will surely regret this decision now as Abraham could have become the latest young English talent to make it big abroad.

Jadon Sancho, Reiss Nelson and others have gone down that route in recent times to great success and Chelsea fans can just be relieved they ended up keeping hold of Abraham.