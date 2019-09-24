Liverpool defender Anderson Arroyo has completed a season-long loan move to FK Mlada Boleslav on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old joined the Reds from Colombian side Forteleza in 2018, but is still awaiting his first senior appearance at Anfield.

Since his arrival on Merseyside, Arroyo has taken in loan spells at Mallorca B and Belgian outfit Gent, with intense competition for places at Liverpool leaving him on the fringes of the action.

Liverpool have confirmed that the teenage ace has completed another temporary transfer away from Anfield this afternoon, linking up with Czech based football club FK Mlada Boleslav until the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

Anderson Arroyo has joined FK Mlada Boleslav on loan for the remainder of the 19/20 season. Good luck, Anderson! ?https://t.co/z1ja1VsZcB — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 24, 2019

Arroyo will now hope to be granted some regular playing time to show what he can do, with a view to returning to Anfield next year with a renewed desire to break into Jurgen Klopp’s first team.

The German boss has plenty of options in defence at the moment, with a settled first-choice back four made up of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool also have Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren to call upon, which leaves little room for academy stars to feature, but Arroyo still has his whole career ahead of him.

The left-back could yet emerge as a key player for the Reds in the coming years, but he must first develop his all-around game in unfamiliar surroundings to prove he has the character and drive to succeed at one of the Premier League’s top clubs.