Some Arsenal fans are over the moon with Unai Emery’s team selection for this evening’s Carabao Cup clash with Forest, there’s a debut for summer signing Kieran Tierney.

Unai Emery has made wholesale changes to the Arsenal side that pulled off a comeback win against Aston Villa this weekend.

Substitutes from that clash; Calum Chambers, Lucas Torreira and Joe Willock have all been promoted to the Gunners’ starting lineup for tonight’s Carabao Cup tie.

Highly-rated youngsters Gabriel Martinelli, Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe have all been given the chance to shine at the Emirates Stadium as well.

The best news for Gooners will be the return to action for Rob Holding after a lengthy injury layoff and a debut being handed to left-back Kieran Tierney.

According to BBC Sport, the north London club splashed £25m to land the ace’s signature from Scottish giants Celtic.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side haven’t lost a game since the opening day of the season and are currently sitting sixth in the Championship.

Fans should also keep a close eye on the bench, as several Arsenal youngsters could have the chance to come off the bench for Emery’s side.

Take a look at Arsenal’s lineup below:

? Here's how we line up for tonight's @Carabao_Cup tie… ??????? @KieranTierney1 makes his debut

??????? @RobHolding95 returns from injury

?? Martinelli set for first competitive start ? #CarabaoCup — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 24, 2019

Here’s how some Gooners reacted to the teamsheet:

I freakin love the line up ???? finally, Emery is doing bits for the club ? https://t.co/oXw2rzbOQQ — Shazwayne Arwine (@OfficialCowen) September 24, 2019

I love this lineup with Ozil, Tierney, Holding and Torreira.. — QUEEN_GOONER?? (@GooneretteXhaka) September 24, 2019

Martinelli up top and people were saying he can’t play up top LOL — ? (@ArsenalAzar) September 24, 2019

That lineup is fireeee! — Marve mathingu (@MMathingu) September 24, 2019

What a beautiful lineup ??? — SP (@NicoEra19) September 24, 2019

What a lineup ? — ?bailey (@b4ilrt) September 24, 2019

Glad to see Tierney finally starting, hope he puts in a great performance ? — The Arsenal Review (@thearsreview) September 24, 2019

Good to see Bola, Burton, and Balogun. The Killer B’s @ArsenalAcademy — Bellerin’s Dad (@BellerinsDad) September 24, 2019

TIERNEY!!!!!!!!!! HOLDING!!!!!!!!!! SUIIIIIII — TerrificTorreira (@TerrificTorrei1) September 24, 2019

MARTINELLIIIIIIIIIIIII — Dylan (@AFCDylan_) September 24, 2019

Do Arsenal have what it takes to overcome the one-time European powerhouses?

Emery will be hoping that his side can pull off a comfortable win against the Tricky Trees tonight, the Spaniard will then have to shift his attention to the all or nothing mammoth encounter with rivals Manchester United next Monday.

With both of the Premier League fallen giants experiencing a difficult time as of late, this is a must-win clash for both sides, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s and Emery’s futures could literally be hanging in the balance.