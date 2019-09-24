One of Chelsea’s high-profile ex-stars could ruffle a few feathers with his latest statement, the star stated that he’s eyed a move to his current club for ‘four or five summers’.

According to The Sun via Spanish outlet La Otra Cronica, former Chelsea star Alvaro Morata has revealed that he’s wanted a move to current club Atletico Madrid for ‘four or five summers’.

Some Chelsea fans could be taken aback by the statement as this suggests that the forward had his eye on a move to the La Liga giants before and during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Morata had a nightmare of a time in west London and was loaned out to Atletico Madrid (where he started his career) last season.

Diego Simeone’s side made the move permanent with the Times (subscription required) stating that the Blues sold the misfiring striker for the exact £58m that they brought him for from Real Madrid back in 2017.

The Spaniard scored 16 Premier League goals in 46 top-flight appearances. Some Chelsea fans would suggest that this stat doesn’t actually represent what the ace’s form was like in England.

And the 26-year-old told Spanish news outlet La Otra Cronica he was pushing for a move to Atletico five seasons ago, but is just happy his Chelsea nightmare has finally finished.

Here’s what Morata had to say on his time at Chelsea and his move to Atletico:

“It seems like the obvious thing to say to gain points with the fans but my family and I were coming from a really bad time in London. Here we have regained our happiness.”

“Though many people may not believe it, we spent four or five summers wanting to come to Atletico. I am very happy.”