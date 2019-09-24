Chelsea are reportedly working to tie exciting young defender Fikayo Tomori down to a new contract after his fine start to the season.

The 21-year-old has been a real breakthrough performer for the Blues this season, having become one of a number of the club’s academy players to be made a key part of the first-team by new manager Frank Lampard.

Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount have also shone under Lampard, with Mount recently signing a new contract, while another top prospect in Callum Hudson-Odoi also extended his deal despite not yet playing this season due to injury.

According to journalist Nicolo Schira, it now looks like Tomori could be next, as he tweets that the deal could be concluded in the next few weeks:

#Chelsea are working to renew Fikayo #Tomori until 2024. Talks ongoing to finalize the deal in the next weeks. #transfers #CFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) September 22, 2019

Chelsea fans will be delighted to hear this news as it’s crucial for the club to keep hold of their best young players and build a top team for the future, especially while they remain under a transfer ban.

Many CFC supporters have also waited a long time to see more academy players come through at Stamford Bridge so will no doubt be thrilled at the progress made by Tomori and others this season.