Barcelona have been handed some great news regarding their pursuit of Bayern Munich and Germany star Joshua Kimmich, after it was noted that the player is open to moving to Barca.

Over the past few years, Kimmich has managed to establish himself as one of the best right-backs on the planet, with the German stapling himself into Bayern’s starting XI during that time frame as well.

Amidst this, it seems like the player has caught of the eye of Barcelona, as Don Balon note that Kimmich has been on Barca’s list of targets for some time now, however the Blaugrana have never got round to making a bid for him.

However now, it seems like Barca have been given hope in their pursuit of the player, as it’s also stated that Kimmich is eager to seal a move to the Nou Camp, one that’ll probably cost the Spanish giants around €60M given that this is his current price tag.

Given Barca’s current right-back situation, it may be wise for the club to make a move for the German international before it’s too late.

Both Sergi Roberto and Nelson Semedo have been used at right-back during Valverde’s time in charge, something that hasn’t necessarily proven to be successful.

And now, it looks like the club could be about to solve their issues in that area with the signing Kimmich, one they should be able to get over the line if they make a move for him in the near future