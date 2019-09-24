Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are all reportedly among the clubs chasing the potential transfer of Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz.

The highly-rated young Germany international has shown himself to be one of the world’s top prospects in recent times and it makes sense that a move to a bigger club could be just around the corner for him.

Havertz is now reportedly valued at around £90million as Leverkusen prepare to cash in on their prized asset as Premier League clubs show an interest.

According to reports, Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea are now among the leading contenders to snap the 20-year-old up in the near future.

United in particular could do with more options in midfield after a poor start to the season and lack of investment in that area over the summer.

Arsenal, however, may also see Havertz as an ideal long-term Mesut Ozil replacement as they too look in need of more creativity behind their talented strike force.

Chelsea have recently had a transfer ban but once that ends they’d no doubt do well to win the race for Havertz too.