Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson thinks David Luiz should be handed the captain’s armband at Emirates Stadium.

As per the Independent, Luiz joined the Gunners from Chelsea in an £8 million deal on August 8, completing a busy summer of business for the club.

The 32-year-old has won a whole host of trophies over the course of his career, with the Blues, Paris Saint Germain and Benfica, but has also been heavily criticized for his erratic style of play at the back.

The Brazilian is often prone to moments of madness and his brief time at the Emirates so far has proven no different, with Arsenal conceding goals left, right and centre in the Premier League.

Luiz has not been able to solve Unai Emery’s defensive woes so far this season, but Sky Sports pundit Merson is still backing the enigmatic star to become Arsenal’s new captain.

“The worrying thing for me is I heard the manager say he’s going to have five captains, which tells me he has no idea what his team is,” Merson told Sky Sports’ The Debate show.

“Unai Emery’s been there a year-and-a-half, he’s got to have five captains because he doesn’t have a clue what his best team is. He hasn’t got a clue.

“The good teams are the ones who play virtually the same team every week, but with Arsenal, you don’t know who it’ll be from week to week.

“David Luiz has got to be captain, he’s a serial winner. People have a go at him because one week he’ll be a 2/10 and the next a 9/10, but he’s going to play every week.”

Merson went on to name Pierre Emerick Aubemayang as the ideal vice-captain for Arsenal, given his prominent role upfront in Emery’s line up.

He added: “I’m not the greatest lover of a forward being the captain, but [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang’s another one.

“Those front three should pick themselves straight away and you go from there – they’ll play every week, if they’re fit.”

Granit Xhaka has worn the armband for the Gunners in the early stages of the 2019-20 campaign, but he has come under intense scrutiny for his inconsistent displays in the middle of the park.

Luiz may be an unpredictable character, but with Arsenal lacking alternative options at the moment, his experience at the highest level should hold him in good stead to take up leadership duties at the Emirates in the coming weeks.