Bristol City manager Lee Johnson has confirmed he tried to seal the transfer of Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah during the summer.

The talented young forward looks a bright prospect and was instead snapped up by Leeds United on loan, where he’s already managed four goals despite limited playing time at Elland Road.

Bristol could no doubt have done with the qualities of Nketiah in their squad this season, but Johnson admits he failed to get a deal done for him despite his best efforts.

He conceded, however, that his club were up against a large number of other teams in pursuing Nketiah, so it’s no disgrace to miss out on him.

“I always try to sign players now where’s there is the potential on bringing them in on a permanent,” Johnson told BBC Radio 5 Live, as quoted by HITC.

“The only one that hasn’t happened with is Tammy Abraham and we had a hot pursuit on Eddie Nketiah and that didn’t quite work out for us. Those are the two who we felt we wouldn’t be able to get on a permanent.

Arsenal fans will now just hope the 20-year-old can continue to impress at Leeds and perhaps push for a first-team place at the Emirates Stadium next season.

Due to the competition for places up front, it may well take another loan move for Nketiah to truly work his way into the Gunners setup, so that could perhaps give Bristol hope for the future in that respect.