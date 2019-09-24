Aaron Ramsey, Andrea Pirlo, Adrien Rabiot and Sami Khedira are just some of the brilliant free transfers that Juventus have managed to pull off over the past few years. They have established themselves as THE team when it comes to signing players when their contract comes to an end.

According to a report from TuttoSport via Sky Sports, they are looking to make Chelsea star Willian their next free agent signing.

The Brazilian is one of those players who goes a bit under the radar at Stamford Bridge, he’s always overshadowed by someone else but his performances over the years have been great.

He’s scored 52 goals in 298 games for Chelsea, but he’s also fantastic from set pieces while being extremely hard working in carrying out defensive duties too.

He looks like he understands the tactical side of the game brilliantly, which would make him another impressive signing for Juve if they manage to pull this off.

He’s now 31 so you do wonder if he might fancy one final challenge while still in his peak years. Chelsea are undertaking a new project with a lot of youngsters playing, admittedly due to the transfer ban, but it’s possible that this is the ideal time for him to move on.

He’s also gone on to establish himself as a key part of the Brazil team with nine goals in 69 games.

The Sky Sports story suggests that his contract is due to expire next Summer, so Chelsea will need to tie him down by January or he will be allowed to start talking to any interested clubs from then.

He looks like the typical kind of signing for Juventus who would be very productive and prove to be great value. Perhaps it’s time for Chelsea fans to truly appreciate his contributions to the team before he moves on.