Kane unhappy with current situation at Tottenham amid Real Madrid transfer links

Harry Kane is growing more and more frustrated by Tottenham’s lack of progress, with Real Madrid poised to swoop for his services next year.

Spurs were beaten 2-1 at Leicester City on Saturday afternoon, which saw them slip to seventh in the Premier League table, a whopping ten points behind leaders Liverpool after just six matches.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side hasn’t really shown any signs of improvement since reaching last season’s Champions League final, with a title challenge seemingly beyond them once again.

Kane continues to lead by example in the attack, with five goals and one assist to his name from seven appearances across all competitions so far this term.

However, according to the Daily Mail, the England international is unhappy with the current situation at Tottenham, with it his desire to start winning trophies as he approaches the prime years of his career.

The report states that Kane expressed his frustration after Spurs drew 2-2 with Olympiacos in the Champions League last week, stating after the match: “We’re still making similar mistakes to the ones we were in his first year.”

Don Balon claim that the Tottenham talisman has been touted for a move to Real Madrid, with club president Florentino Perez thought to be a keen admirer of the 26-year-old.

Unless Pochettino can somehow miraculously transform his team into serious trophy contenders between now and January, Spurs could be in danger of losing a prized asset.

The longer Tottenham fail to compete with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool, the more likely it is that Kane’s head will be turned by links to Real Madrid.

The England forward would surely be a great success at Santiago Bernabeu and the opportunity to compete for silverware on a consistent basis may be enough to lure him away from Tottenham at some point in the near future.