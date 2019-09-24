Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi revealed that this Blaugrana ace managed to get this attention in their very first training session with the first-team.

According to Goal, five-time Ballon d’Or winner and recently crowned FIFA Player of the Year Lionel Messi revealed that he was stunned by Barcelona ace Ansu Fati’s ability when the youngster trained with the first-team for the first time.

Messi praised the 16-year-old sensation when he was speaking to reporters at FIFA’s Best awards last night.

Fati has burst onto the scene and established himself as one of Barcelona’s most exciting players since his breakthrough into the first team.

The winger has scored two goals and registered an assist in five La Liga matches so far this season. Fati was given the chance to impress in the senior ranks after star winger Ousmane Dembele was sidelined with an injury.

Here’s what the superstar had to say about the youngster:

“Ansu Fati got my attention from the first time I saw him training, but you have to go step-by-step because he is 16 years old.

“He still doesn’t have the responsibility that others want to put on his shoulders. He has the potential to be a very important player but we have to help him.”

Fati looks to be the most exciting player to come through La Masia’s ranks since the Argentinean himself, he effortlessly glides past players during matches with his lovely dribbling and his link up play is brilliant.

Take a look at the ace linking up with Barcelona superstars Frenkie de Jong and Antoine Griezmann during the side’s win against Villarreal.

The youngster has arguably been the brightest spark in Ernesto Valverde’s side so far this season, the winger also had the chance to test himself in the Champions League against Borussia Dortmund last week.