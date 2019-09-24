Liverpool embroiled in bizarre kit row between Nike and New Balance

Liverpool have confirmed they are set for a legal battle with kit suppliers New Balance as they try to agree a deal with Nike.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Reds have struck a lucrative new kit deal with Nike, but New Balance have the option of matching whatever bid a rival company makes.

The report explains that Liverpool had planned to change to having their kits made by Nike for the start of next season, but it appears it’s going to be more complicated than that.

The Mirror quote a club statement that doesn’t give too much away, but does confirm that New Balance have started a legal dispute against them.

“We can confirm that our kit supplier, New Balance, has commenced a legal dispute against the club. We will not be making any further comment during these legal proceedings,” a statement read.

It remains to be seen what the outcome of this will be, but it perhaps says a lot about how far LFC have come that two major brands are so determined to do a big-money deal with them.

Jurgen Klopp has made huge strides with Liverpool since he took the job and the Merseyside giants are clearly now seen as a team businesses are eager to be involved with.