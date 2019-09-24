Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has removed all references to the Egypt national team from his social media after his latest row with the country’s FA.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah seems to be cutting all ties with the Egyptian FA after a massive disagreement with his country’s football association which reached boiling point after last night’s FIFA’s Best awards.

Mirror Football reveal that the row stems from the Egyptian FA’s decision to not vote in the FIFA’s Best awards. Salah didn’t even have his own country’s backing as he hoped to beat Lionel Messi to the FIFA Player of the Year award.

The captain, a coach and a member of the media of each nation are given a vote for the prestigious award, but it turned out that journalist Hany Danial was the only person to use his vote.

Egypt captain and Aston Villa ace Ahmed Elmohamady and Olympic team coach Shawky Ghareeb are thought to have both voted for Salah, but their votes weren’t registered.

Salah reiterated his love for the national team but seems to have taken a shot at the Egypt FA with a subsequent social media post which says: “No matter how much they try to change my love for you (Egypt) and our people, they will will not…”

Here’s the two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner’s post:

Salah has had other disputes with the football association that are well documented. It’s bizarre to see Egypt’s FA treating their country’s best every player like this.

If you were Salah what would you do? He clearly loves playing for his country but is beginning to become frustrated with the FA.