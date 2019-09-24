Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he wants club legend Steven Gerrard to be his successor as Reds boss.

The former Liverpool captain is currently in charge of Scottish Premiership giants Rangers, and looks like he could have a bright future in coaching.

It remains to be seen if he’ll ever get to the high standard required to take charge at Anfield, but LFC fans would surely love to see one of their greatest ever players return in the dugout.

Manchester United and Chelsea are currently managed by club legends in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Frank Lampard, respectively, but with unconvincing results so far.

Still, it seems Klopp likes the idea of Gerrard succeeding him in the future and that perhaps indicates the former England midfielder has what it takes.

“If Liverpool were to sack me tomorrow, then maybe Kenny would be the first choice to replace me, but they would probably bring Stevie down from Glasgow,” the German tactician told FourFourTwo.

“If you ask who should follow me, I’d say Stevie. I help him whenever I can.”

Klopp is arguably the best manager in the world right now so this is a big compliment to Gerrard and surely a boost to his future prospects of taking charge of his old club.