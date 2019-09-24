Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has taken to Instagram to heap praise onto full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson.

See below as the Croatian lends his support to his team-mates after their superb form over the last year or so, as they’ve truly played a huge role in Liverpool’s success.

It seems quite likely Lovren is taking a dig at FIFA here after neither player made the best XI of the year last night.

Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos and Marcelo were selected in their positions instead in a bizarre decision, and it’s fair enough that a Liverpool player would not take too well to that.